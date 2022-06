Dustin Johnson has quit the PGA Tour for controversial new Saudi-backed golf series One of golf's leading stars, Dustin Johnson, has quit the PGA Tour to participate in a controversial new breakaway golf series. It's backed by Saudi Arabia and has created an uproar in the golf world.

