How Other Countries Have Responded To Mass Shootings

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eric Thayer/Getty Images Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, a gunman attacked an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Since then, there have been at least 33 more mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. They define a mass shooting as an event in which four or more people are shot or killed.

Mass shootings are far more common in the U.S. than in any other developed nation. That's not to say they haven't happened abroad.

Mick North knows the heartbreak of a school shooting all too well. In 1996, a gunman entered a primary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and killed 16 students — including his daughter, Sophie North. She was five years old.

North has dedicated much of his last 26 years to preventing another mass shooting. After the Dunblane Massacre, he helped found the Gun Control Network, an organization dedicated to strengthening gun safety regulations in the U.K.

How have other developed nations faced mass shootings? What could the U.S. learn from their responses?

Mick North, Rebecca Peters, and Mugambi Jouet join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.