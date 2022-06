Virtual reality brings Indian and Pakistani residents back home With virtual reality headsets, elderly survivors of the partition between India and Pakistan are getting 360-degree views of their long-lost homes – on opposite sides of the international border.

Asia Virtual reality brings Indian and Pakistani residents back home Virtual reality brings Indian and Pakistani residents back home Listen · 6:41 6:41 With virtual reality headsets, elderly survivors of the partition between India and Pakistan are getting 360-degree views of their long-lost homes – on opposite sides of the international border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor