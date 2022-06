Retired General investigated in illegal foreign lobbying investigation An FBI probe into illegal foreign lobbying has reportedly targeted a retired four-star general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan and is now president of a Washington think tank.

Law Retired General investigated in illegal foreign lobbying investigation Retired General investigated in illegal foreign lobbying investigation Audio will be available later today. An FBI probe into illegal foreign lobbying has reportedly targeted a retired four-star general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan and is now president of a Washington think tank. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor