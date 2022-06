A woman played the National Anthem on a saw during a baseball game Caroline McCaskey used a violin bow to bend the saw blade and produce different notes.

Music A woman played the National Anthem on a saw during a baseball game A woman played the National Anthem on a saw during a baseball game Listen · 0:29 0:29 Caroline McCaskey used a violin bow to bend the saw blade and produce different notes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor