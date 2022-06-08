A car drove into a crowd in Berlin, killing 1 person, police say

A car plowed through crowd of people in a busy shopping area in Berlin on Wednesday, and police are trying to determine whether it was a terrorist attack. At least one person died and several others were seriously hurt, according to police in Berlin.

Five people suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Deutsche Welle.

Emergency responders have kept the man who was driving the car at the scene, according to the Berlin police department.

The car's driver is a German-Armenian man, 29, police said, adding that he was initially detained by witnesses before being handed over to emergency personnel.

The incident took place on Tauenzienstrasse, a street well-known for shopping in western Berlin's Charlottenburg district. Around 60 emergency personnel rushed to the site after the crash, Berlin's fire department said.