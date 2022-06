A new version of Moderna's COVID vaccine provides strong protection against Omicron Moderna saysa new version of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant as well as the original viral strain.

A new version of Moderna's COVID vaccine provides strong protection against Omicron A new version of Moderna's COVID vaccine provides strong protection against Omicron Listen · 3:35 3:35 Moderna saysa new version of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant as well as the original viral strain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor