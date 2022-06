Sheryl Sandberg's legacy at Facebook Sheryl Sandberg's departure from Facebook is the end of an era for one of the tech world's most prominent women — and for the company, which is attempting a transformation to the so-called metaverse.

Business Sheryl Sandberg's legacy at Facebook Sheryl Sandberg's legacy at Facebook Listen · 5:15 5:15 Sheryl Sandberg's departure from Facebook is the end of an era for one of the tech world's most prominent women — and for the company, which is attempting a transformation to the so-called metaverse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor