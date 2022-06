China brought a major initiative to Pacific Island nations. It has the U.S. worried China's foreign minister recently wrapped up a visit to eight Pacific island nations, raising alarm in the U.S. and its allies.

World China brought a major initiative to Pacific Island nations. It has the U.S. worried China brought a major initiative to Pacific Island nations. It has the U.S. worried Listen · 3:50 3:50 China's foreign minister recently wrapped up a visit to eight Pacific island nations, raising alarm in the U.S. and its allies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor