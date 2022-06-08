Accessibility links
Netflix, The Streaming Wars, And The Future Of American Entertainment : 1A The average U.S. household pays for four streaming services. Those small paycheck chunks that can add up to big revenues.

Home of hit shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Circle," Netflix has made a lot of news recently. But not always for the best of reasons.

The company has come under fire for transphobic comedy specials. It also saw a drop in subscribers, losing as many as 200,000.

In an attempt to steady the ship, the company laid off some 150 employees, announced plans to crack down on password sharing, and is pursuing the idea of offering a lower-tier subscription with ads.

We discuss the streaming wars and where Netflix stands in the rankings.

The Netflix logo is seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The Netflix logo is seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California.

The average U.S. household pays for four streaming services.

HBO Max, Hulu, and Disney+ have all made their way into American media diets, each with its own unique entertainment offerings. Companies are competing for small paycheck chunks that can add up to big revenues.

But the streaming wars had to start somewhere. And that somewhere is Netflix.

What is the state of the streaming wars? And is Netflix's place in the rankings under threat?

Ryan Faughnder and Amanda Lotz join us for the conversation.

