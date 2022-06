Families of Uvalde victims turn from grief to action In the weeks since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of the victims have begun to turn their grief into calls for change.

Families of Uvalde victims turn from grief to action Families of Uvalde victims turn from grief to action Listen · 4:45 4:45 In the weeks since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of the victims have begun to turn their grief into calls for change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor