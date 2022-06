A Mississippi court case is integral to the future of Roe v. Wade NPR speaks with WWNO reporter Rosemary Westwood, whose new podcast explores how a legal case in Mississippi could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade.

Law A Mississippi court case is integral to the future of Roe v. Wade A Mississippi court case is integral to the future of Roe v. Wade Listen · 6:59 6:59 NPR speaks with WWNO reporter Rosemary Westwood, whose new podcast explores how a legal case in Mississippi could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor