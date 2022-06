Kindergartners in New Jersey raise orphaned turtles Students along the Jersey shore participated in a program that has rescued and returned thousands of turtles to the New Jersey wetlands.

Students along the Jersey shore participated in a program that has rescued and returned thousands of turtles to the New Jersey wetlands.