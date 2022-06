The complicated state of abortion access in Italy Abortion has been legal in Italy for more than 40 years. But most doctors refuse to perform them, making it difficult to find a provider. As in America, women in Italy fear this right will go away.

Europe The complicated state of abortion access in Italy The complicated state of abortion access in Italy Listen · 4:53 4:53 Abortion has been legal in Italy for more than 40 years. But most doctors refuse to perform them, making it difficult to find a provider. As in America, women in Italy fear this right will go away. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor