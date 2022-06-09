Hilary Swank rescues a woman's lost dog

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For Chelsea Blackwell, it was unthinkable. Her companion of 15 years, a dachshund named Blue, was lost. She looked and looked, until she came upon a crowded movie set. There she found lights, cameras and Blue, who'd been rescued by the actor Hilary Swank. Blackwell got her dog back and a selfie with an Oscar winner, who coincidentally founded an organization that unites rescued dogs with people to love them.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.