Michigan candidate for governor Ryan Kelly's arrest related to Jan. 6 Thurs., Ryan Kelley faces charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. He's one of a few remaining candidates running for governor in Michigan who hasn't been accused of signature fraud.

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, arrested by FBI for Jan. 6 involvement

Ryan Kelly, Republican candidate for governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2021. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Ryan Kelly, Republican candidate for governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2021.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, faces misdemeanor criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. capitol.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday at his home in Allendale in western Michigan. He is scheduled to appear later today at the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

Documents say that Kelley was part of a crowd that tried to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden as the winner of the November election. The evidence includes photos and videos of the insurrection that were posted online.

Kelley is a Republican candidate for governor who will appear on the August statewide primary ballot. That's not the case for numerous other Republicans who were accused of submitting fraudulent signatures and were dropped from the ballot.

The criminal complaint alleges that Kelley, among other things, knowingly entered and engaged in disorderly conduct in restricted buildings or grounds and engaged in an act of physical violence against a person or property.