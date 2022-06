Stakes are high for Ford and the fate of electric cars as F-150 Lightnings leave lots The Ford F-150 Lightning is starting to be delivered: a critical milestone for Ford. Auto makers have staked their futures on electric versions of their popular models, and they can't afford missteps.

