This New Zealand plan would tax burps from cows and sheep New Zealand's proposal to fight climate change includes taxing farmers for the amount of burps their cows and sheep emit.

Climate This New Zealand plan would tax burps from cows and sheep This New Zealand plan would tax burps from cows and sheep Listen · 1:56 1:56 New Zealand's proposal to fight climate change includes taxing farmers for the amount of burps their cows and sheep emit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor