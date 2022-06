PGA Tour suspends 17 players for their participation in Saudi-backed golf tournament The PGA Tour has suspended 17 players – including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson alo former world #1 Dustin Johnson – after they teed off at a controversial tournament backed by Saudi Arabia.

Sports PGA Tour suspends 17 players for their participation in Saudi-backed golf tournament PGA Tour suspends 17 players for their participation in Saudi-backed golf tournament Audio will be available later today. The PGA Tour has suspended 17 players – including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson alo former world #1 Dustin Johnson – after they teed off at a controversial tournament backed by Saudi Arabia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor