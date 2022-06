The Suffers lead singer Kam Franklin talks about the tough road to their latest album NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Kam Franklin, lead singer of the Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers, about her hometown being a source of strength, because the industry hasn't always embraced her.

Music Interviews The Suffers lead singer Kam Franklin talks about the tough road to their latest album The Suffers lead singer Kam Franklin talks about the tough road to their latest album Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Kam Franklin, lead singer of the Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers, about her hometown being a source of strength, because the industry hasn't always embraced her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor