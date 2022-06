Unpacking the 1st night of the U.S. House select committee's Jan. 6 hearings NPR's Mary Louise Kelly chats with New York University law professor Ryan Goodman to unpack the first night of the Jan. 6 hearings.

Law Unpacking the 1st night of the U.S. House select committee's Jan. 6 hearings NPR's Mary Louise Kelly chats with New York University law professor Ryan Goodman to unpack the first night of the Jan. 6 hearings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor