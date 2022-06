Celebrating Sarah Gilbert, Vice President for News Programming's career Morning Edition hosts reflect on the contributions of NPR Vice President for News Programming Sarah Gilbert, who is leaving for new horizons.

Media Celebrating Sarah Gilbert, Vice President for News Programming's career Celebrating Sarah Gilbert, Vice President for News Programming's career Audio will be available later today. Morning Edition hosts reflect on the contributions of NPR Vice President for News Programming Sarah Gilbert, who is leaving for new horizons. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor