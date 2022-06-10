Movies '1982' portrays life in wartorn Lebanon Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email June 10, 20225:01 AM ET Heard on Morning Edition '1982' portrays life in wartorn Lebanon Listen · 7:15 7:15 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1104109737/1104109738" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with filmmaker Oualid Mouaness <>, about "1982," a coming of age story during a time of war and political upheaval in Lebanon. Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email