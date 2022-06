Oregon's ambitious sustainable power plant An Oregon utility has constructed a renewable energy power plant that relies on wind, solar energy and batteries to power the grid when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.

Climate Oregon's ambitious sustainable power plant Oregon's ambitious sustainable power plant Audio will be available later today. An Oregon utility has constructed a renewable energy power plant that relies on wind, solar energy and batteries to power the grid when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor