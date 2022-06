House Committee places blame for Jan. 6 riot on Trump During a hearing last night in prime time, the House Select Committee investigating January Six made it clear it blames former President Donald Trump for that day's deadly violence.

House Committee places blame for Jan. 6 riot on Trump During a hearing last night in prime time, the House Select Committee investigating January Six made it clear it blames former President Donald Trump for that day's deadly violence.