Accessibility links
The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day John Williams' score was, true to form, unforgettable — as Jeff Goldblum remembers in an interview with NPR.

Movies

The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

Heard on All Things Considered

The theme to 'Jurassic Park' hasn't aged a day

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

A crowd entering the theater to see Jurassic Park, photographed on October 5, 1993. Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

A crowd entering the theater to see Jurassic Park, photographed on October 5, 1993.

Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

You know it. Everybody does.

In 1993, composer John Williams' theme for Jurassic Park defied traditional monster-movie musical tropes – instead of horror, Williams wrote a hymn for Steven Spielberg's summer movie smash. And, true to form for Williams, its grand melody has been unforgettable ever since.

With 'Jurassic World Dominion,' a franchise roars to a close

Pop Culture Happy Hour

With 'Jurassic World Dominion,' a franchise roars to a close

The score has been covered, parodied and used as the theme to more than a few weddings. In an interview with NPR Jeff Goldblum, who played chaotician Ian Malcolm in the original film, remembers a lyrical treatment he stumbled upon online:

"In Jurassic Park / scary in the dark / I'm so scared that I'll / Be eaten..."

To hear this story, use the audio player at the top of this page.