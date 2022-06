#2247: Steve's Fowl-Smelling Caravan : The Best of Car Talk Steve from Virginia couldn't locate the turkey that he was sure he had just picked up at the grocery store the other day, so he went out and got another. About one week later, the guys at his local repair shop opened up his Dodge Caravan and found the missing turkey under the backseat! Find out how many air fresheners it will take to mask that smell on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2247: Steve's Fowl-Smelling Caravan