College enrollment is down, but applications are rolling in at 'elite' schools Ah, college — the classes, the parties, the debt. Is it still worth it? While most schools have seen enrollment declines during the pandemic, there's been a jump in applications at "elite" schools.

Economy College enrollment is down, but applications are rolling in at 'elite' schools College enrollment is down, but applications are rolling in at 'elite' schools Listen · 3:33 3:33 Ah, college — the classes, the parties, the debt. Is it still worth it? While most schools have seen enrollment declines during the pandemic, there's been a jump in applications at "elite" schools. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor