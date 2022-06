Prices rose more than expected in May The rising price of gasoline, groceries and rent has pushed inflation to its highest level in more than four decades. Prices rose even more than expected in May.

Economy Prices rose more than expected in May Prices rose more than expected in May Listen · 3:50 3:50 The rising price of gasoline, groceries and rent has pushed inflation to its highest level in more than four decades. Prices rose even more than expected in May. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor