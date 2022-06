What to expect for the rest of the month of Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearings Thursday night, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol launched a series of public hearings with a prime-time event. Here's what we expect for the rest of the month.

National What to expect for the rest of the month of Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearings What to expect for the rest of the month of Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection hearings Listen · 4:08 4:08 Thursday night, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol launched a series of public hearings with a prime-time event. Here's what we expect for the rest of the month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor