Encore: Before Roe, the women of 'Jane' provided abortions for the women of Chicago In the 1960s, an underground network of women in Chicago called the Jane Collective helped others seeking abortions.

History Encore: Before Roe, the women of 'Jane' provided abortions for the women of Chicago Encore: Before Roe, the women of 'Jane' provided abortions for the women of Chicago Listen · 8:12 8:12 In the 1960s, an underground network of women in Chicago called the Jane Collective helped others seeking abortions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor