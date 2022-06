Supreme Court decision limits excessive force lawsuits against Border Patrol agents NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with SCOTUSblog contributing writer Howard Wasserman about a Supreme Court decision which weakens the ability to sue Border Patrol and federal agents over excessive force.

