On Judy Garland's 100th birthday, a look at the classic 'Wizard of Oz' Friday is Judy Garland's 100th birthday. We thought that offered a great opportunity to revisit her most popular role — Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Movies On Judy Garland's 100th birthday, a look at the classic 'Wizard of Oz' On Judy Garland's 100th birthday, a look at the classic 'Wizard of Oz' Listen · 5:49 5:49 Friday is Judy Garland's 100th birthday. We thought that offered a great opportunity to revisit her most popular role — Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor