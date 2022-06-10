The News Roundup For June 10, 2022

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its first public hearings. Members are suggesting new evidence will point toward former President Donald Trump being at the heart of the attack.

The House passed a bill raising the age limit for the purchase of certain firearms and banning the sale of high-capacity magazines. The bill, however, is expected to fail in the Senate.

Gymnasts who suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to intervene in the sports doctor's abuse despite being aware of the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, President Biden is hosting leaders from the western hemisphere at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is attending, but only on the condition that the right-wing leader meets with Biden personally.

The PGA announced it will blacklist professional golfers competing in the Saudi-backed LIVGolf series. Competitors like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were attracted to the breakaway league by the kingdom's financial backing.

Irish budget airline Ryanair is standing by its decision to administer a test to passengers from South Africa proving they can speak Afrikaans, a language many Black South Africans associate with the days of white rule. Today, South Africa has 11 different official languages.

Anita Kumar, Reid Wilson, and Ron Elving join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, Nancy Youssef, and Lara Seligman, and Greg Myre join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.