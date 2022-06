'Rickey' documents the life, career and controversies of baseball's 'Man of Steal' Scott Simon talks to sports journalist Howard Bryant about his new book "Rickey." It's on the life and career of one of baseball's greats, outfielder Rickey Henderson.

