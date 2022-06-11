#2248: The Games of Ancient Grease : The Best of Car Talk WBUR management used to make us host a party for our listeners about once a year as a way of apologizing for our lousy show. Having had our fill of Sock Hops and other themed events in previous years, we settled on a carnival-styled occasion and called it, "The Games of Ancient Grease". We rounded up a bunch of old car parts and we invented some games of (little) skill like 'the discus-brake-us toss', 'The MacPherson Strut' and 'Pin the Tail on Tommy's Dodge Dart'. In this episode of the Best of Car Talk we pick the winner of the all-expenses paid trip to our party from the trunk of the Dart.

