March For Our Lives rallies across U.S. push for gun control Around the country today, thousands rallied for stronger gun safety laws. Hundreds of events were scheduled in the wake of the most recent string of deadly mass shootings.

National March For Our Lives rallies across U.S. push for gun control March For Our Lives rallies across U.S. push for gun control Listen · 5:26 5:26 Around the country today, thousands rallied for stronger gun safety laws. Hundreds of events were scheduled in the wake of the most recent string of deadly mass shootings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor