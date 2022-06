Energy secretary talks U.S. plan to boost solar production The Biden administration announced actions this week that could triple solar manufacturing by 2024. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the plan.

Energy Energy secretary talks U.S. plan to boost solar production Energy secretary talks U.S. plan to boost solar production Listen · 5:53 5:53 The Biden administration announced actions this week that could triple solar manufacturing by 2024. NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the plan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor