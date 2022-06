People who drive for a living question profitability with the surge in gas prices Ayesha Rascoe asks Dennis Briggs how inflationary pressures such as higher gas prices are affecting his Pittsburgh transportation business.

Economy People who drive for a living question profitability with the surge in gas prices People who drive for a living question profitability with the surge in gas prices Listen · 5:26 5:26 Ayesha Rascoe asks Dennis Briggs how inflationary pressures such as higher gas prices are affecting his Pittsburgh transportation business. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor