Politics chat: Biden struggles with inflation; Jan. 6 committee hearings continue Inflation continues to challenge the Biden administration. Meanwhile, the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues public hearings.

Politics Politics chat: Biden struggles with inflation; Jan. 6 committee hearings continue Politics chat: Biden struggles with inflation; Jan. 6 committee hearings continue Listen · 4:59 4:59 Inflation continues to challenge the Biden administration. Meanwhile, the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues public hearings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor