Russia has achieved at least one of its war goals: return Ukrainian water to Crimea Access to water for the Crimean peninsula was one of the issues that led to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe Russia has achieved at least one of its war goals: return Ukrainian water to Crimea Russia has achieved at least one of its war goals: return Ukrainian water to Crimea Listen · 3:35 3:35 Access to water for the Crimean peninsula was one of the issues that led to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor