New podcast 'Deliberate Indifference' amplifies the impact of prison failures in Ala. A new podcast from WBHM details ongoing failures of the Alabama prison system years after they were brought to light.

National New podcast 'Deliberate Indifference' amplifies the impact of prison failures in Ala. New podcast 'Deliberate Indifference' amplifies the impact of prison failures in Ala. Listen · 5:32 5:32 A new podcast from WBHM details ongoing failures of the Alabama prison system years after they were brought to light. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor