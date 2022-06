A look at the role armed militia groups may have played in the weeks before Jan. 6 NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, about the role of armed militias in the attack.

National A look at the role armed militia groups may have played in the weeks before Jan. 6 A look at the role armed militia groups may have played in the weeks before Jan. 6 Listen · 7:42 7:42 NPR's Cheryl W. Thompson speaks with Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, about the role of armed militias in the attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor