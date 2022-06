Naming heatwaves may help warn of the risks associated with them Cities across the country are considering naming and ranking heatwaves to better communicate the danger of heat to the public.

Weather Naming heatwaves may help warn of the risks associated with them Naming heatwaves may help warn of the risks associated with them Listen · 1:42 1:42 Cities across the country are considering naming and ranking heatwaves to better communicate the danger of heat to the public. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor