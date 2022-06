China faces a lot of uncertainty about its economic growth NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Arthur Kroeber, author of China's Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know, about the economic potential of China, and how it compares to the U.S.

Asia China faces a lot of uncertainty about its economic growth China faces a lot of uncertainty about its economic growth Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Arthur Kroeber, author of China's Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know, about the economic potential of China, and how it compares to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor