Airbnb is offering overnight stays in Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine

Airbnb will park the gang's psychedelic van on the southern California coast and rent it out for three one-night stays. The tricked-out van comes with a bed, a wood-paneled interior and a lava lamp.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Zoinks! Check this out. For the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" movie, you and a guest can book the gang's psychedelic van, The Mystery Machine. Airbnb will park it on the Southern California coast and rent it out for three one-night stays. The tricked-out van comes with a bed, a wood-paneled interior and a lava lamp, of course. There's also a retro TV to rewatch the movie and, in honor of Shaggy and Scoob, all-you-can-eat snacks. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.