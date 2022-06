Airbnb is offering overnight stays in Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine Airbnb will park the gang's psychedelic van on the southern California coast and rent it out for three one-night stays. The tricked-out van comes with a bed, a wood-paneled interior and a lava lamp.

