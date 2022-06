Britain faces challenges to its plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda The British government faces significant court challenges to its new policy of deport asylum-seekers from multiple countries to Rwanda. The first deportation flight is scheduled for Tuesday.

Europe Britain faces challenges to its plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda Britain faces challenges to its plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda Listen · 2:32 2:32 The British government faces significant court challenges to its new policy of deport asylum-seekers from multiple countries to Rwanda. The first deportation flight is scheduled for Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor