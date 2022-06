Snoop Dogg gives his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation Snoop Dogg had previously been paying the blunt man $40,000 to $50,000 a year, but he tweeted last week that he's upped the salary to an undisclosed amount.

Music News Snoop Dogg gives his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation Snoop Dogg gives his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation Listen · 0:27 0:27 Snoop Dogg had previously been paying the blunt man $40,000 to $50,000 a year, but he tweeted last week that he's upped the salary to an undisclosed amount. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor