The 2nd hearing from the Jan. 6 committee will focus on Trump's election lies The House Jan. 6 committee is holding its second hearing after a brief delay this morning when a key witness pulled out of his appearance.

Politics The 2nd hearing from the Jan. 6 committee will focus on Trump's election lies The 2nd hearing from the Jan. 6 committee will focus on Trump's election lies Listen · 3:22 3:22 The House Jan. 6 committee is holding its second hearing after a brief delay this morning when a key witness pulled out of his appearance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor